Family Of Men Who Died in Camden, N.J. Arson Asking For Help

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Family members of two men who died in what police say was an intentionally set fire in Camden are calling for justice for their uncles.

"When they showed me the pictures they were already deceased and it was both of my uncles," said Erika Romero.

She came to the apartment building on 34th and Cramer streets where her uncles died to see if there's anything to remember them by.

"They were quiet. They didn't bother anyone," said her sister, Karla Alicea.

Robert Romero and Luis Silva were brothers who lived on the third floor of the building. Surveillance video shows the moment it burst into flames Sunday morning around 3:15.

"By the time people noticed there was a fire, it was already too late. That's why they couldn't get down from the third floor," said Romero.

Luis' and Robert's next-door neighbor jumped from the third floor to escape. Firefighters crawled through hallways trying to save people who were trapped. The brothers did not survive.

A 34-year-old homeless man is facing murder charges for intentionally starting the fire.

"They didn't deserve this, this is horrible. Whoever did this, he's going to answer, he's going to pay for this," said Alicea.

Now, as the sisters are planning two funerals, the neighborhood - including Circle of Life Funeral Home - is pitching in.

"They're donating the church to us, a balloon ceremony, doves, memorial blankets," said Alecia. "Here in Camden, people don't have much, but they do stick together."
