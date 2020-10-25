Homeless man facing murder charges in deadly South Jersey fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7327687" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person died at the scene and another at the hospital following a fire at a Camden apartment building early Sunday. Seven additional people were injured in the blaze.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A homeless man is facing murder charges in connection with an apartment fire that left two people dead and nine others injured on Sunday morning in Camden, New Jersey.Firefighters were called out to the 3400 block of Cramer Street around 3:15 a.m. for reports of people trapped inside a three-story apartment.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Brandon Adams, 34, who is homeless, is being charged with first-degree felony murder for intentionally setting the fire.Firefighters said when they arrived they saw flames shooting from the building and a person jumping from the third floor.Shortly after, firefighters said a second alarm was struck and crews from surrounding towns were called in to assist.Two men died in the blaze. Nine others were taken to area hospitals for unknown injuries.Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper said one firefighter suffered a shoulder injury.About 20-30 people lived in this building. Harper said the Red Cross and office of emergency management are here helping them find a place to stay.The victims have not been identified.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078.