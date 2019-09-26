Family releases new video of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of Dulce Maria Alavez has released new videos of the 5-year-old Bridgeton girl, as the search for her continues.

Video released by the family of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, September 26, 2019



Investigators say a man led Dulce away while she played at the Bridgeton City Park back on September 16th.

WATCH: The family of Dulce Maria Alavez issued a plea
Grandmother of missing NJ girl pleads for help during a press conference on September 19, 2019.



The Cumberland County prosecutor says many agencies, including the FBI, are tirelessly working leads in hopes of finding Dulce.

Dulce's face is all over Amber Alert posters, but still, she's nowhere to be found.

EXPLAINED:What are the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?

The FBI has also recently placed Dulce on its most-wanted missing persons list.

WATCH: Last images of Dulce Maria Alavez before she went missing
Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.

