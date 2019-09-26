Family releases new video of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez

Investigators say a man led Dulce away while she played at the Bridgeton City Park back on September 16th.
The Cumberland County prosecutor says many agencies, including the FBI, are tirelessly working leads in hopes of finding Dulce.
Dulce's face is all over Amber Alert posters, but still, she's nowhere to be found.
The FBI has also recently placed Dulce on its most-wanted missing persons list.
