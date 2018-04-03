Family seeks answers in West Chester nursing home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Family seeks answers in West Chester nursing home fire. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A devastated family is on a quest for answers about last year's deadly nursing home fire in West Chester.

Eighty-five-year-old Theresa Malloy is one of four residents killed in the November blaze at Barclay Friends.

Now, attorneys hired by her family say the water to the fire sprinkler system was off at the time.

And, they say, the alarm system for those sprinklers failed to work.

"The two of those in combination was alarming to say the least. They raise red flags about whether and how this occurred. Who turned off the water, why did they turn off the water? Why didn't the alarm work? These are questions that the family wants answered," said attorney Robert Mongeluzzi.

The attorneys for the victims' families are now waiting for ATF investigators to issue their report.

In the meantime, Action News has reached out to the owner of Barclay Friends for comment, but we have not yet received a response.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsnursing homebuilding fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victim's family speaks out after West Chester senior home fire
Deadly West Chester senior center fire likely started on patio
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News