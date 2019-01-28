FAMILY & PARENTING

Actor defends kids post about alcoholism

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Kevin Zegers recently shared a video featuring his 3-year-old twin daughters addressing a topic that's very personal to him: his alcoholism.

An actor is defending his decision to teach his young daughters about a serious topic.

Actor Kevin Zegers recently shared a video featuring his 3-year-old twin daughters addressing a topic that's very personal to him: his alcoholism.

The video features little Zoe and Blake as they learn about their dad's struggle with alcoholic addiction.

Their father says at bedtime or dinnertime they often ask, "where is daddy" and they want the girls to know daddy is at AA meetings.

After sharing this clip on social media, Zegers got both praises for his honest approach and criticism from those who say his kids are too young to hear about addiction.

The actor later posted this response, which reads in part: "Being in recovery is a part of my life. Being an 'alcoholic' doesn't mean that I drink."

He went on to say his hope is to teach his girls empathy and understanding of addiction while working to remove the stigma of addiction.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
familyalcoholactorentertainmentsocial mediaparenting
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ohio father builds wheelchair accessible igloo for daughter
Weekend Action: Mount Holly Fire & Ice, New Hope Winter Fest and Jurassic Quest
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
Montco offers 6 weeks paid parental leave for employees
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Tuesday Rain and Snow; Arctic Air Arrives Wednesday
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
Yard display causing controversy in Bustleton neighborhood
Woman charged with stealing $337K from her mom
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
Repairs to Center City intersection to take several weeks
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Show More
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
More News