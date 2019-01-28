Actor defends kids post about alcoholism

An actor is defending his decision to teach his young daughters about a serious topic.Actor Kevin Zegers recently shared a video featuring his 3-year-old twin daughters addressing a topic that's very personal to him: his alcoholism.The video features little Zoe and Blake as they learn about their dad's struggle with alcoholic addiction.Their father says at bedtime or dinnertime they often ask, "where is daddy" and they want the girls to know daddy is at AA meetings.After sharing this clip on social media, Zegers got both praises for his honest approach and criticism from those who say his kids are too young to hear about addiction.The actor later posted this response, which reads in part: "Being in recovery is a part of my life. Being an 'alcoholic' doesn't mean that I drink."He went on to say his hope is to teach his girls empathy and understanding of addiction while working to remove the stigma of addiction.-----