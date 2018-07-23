U.S. & WORLD

Breastfeeding moms stage nurse-in protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Breastfeeding moms hold nurse-in protest. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Mothers in Minnesota took a seat to support breastfeeding mothers.

They held a nurse-in at the Mora Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Stephanie Buchanan and Mary Davis say they were at the public pool on Wednesday, breastfeeding their babies, when another guest asked them to cover up.

Then a staff member asked if they could be more discreet or breastfeed in the locker area.

The women refused, but eventually left when a police officer was called.

"People have no problem seeing puppies feed from their mama and it's so cute, but then the minute a mom starts to breastfeed, some people say it makes them uncomfortable, they don't like it," mother Mary Davis said.

The women plan to file discrimination charges.

Minnesota statute allows a mother to breastfeed in any location, public or private.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldparentingmotherhoodbreast feedingprotest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Citing 'stand your ground' law, sheriff won't arrest parking lot shooter
Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded passengers
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
FYI Philly's annual Wedding Special
VIDEO: 2-year-old sings Action News theme
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Crews respond to house collapse in Mercer County
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Show More
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash
Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded passengers
Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud
Utley returns for final regular-season series in Philly
More News