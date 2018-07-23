Breastfeeding moms stage nurse-in protest

Mothers in Minnesota took a seat to support breastfeeding mothers.
They held a nurse-in at the Mora Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Stephanie Buchanan and Mary Davis say they were at the public pool on Wednesday, breastfeeding their babies, when another guest asked them to cover up.
Then a staff member asked if they could be more discreet or breastfeed in the locker area.
The women refused, but eventually left when a police officer was called.
"People have no problem seeing puppies feed from their mama and it's so cute, but then the minute a mom starts to breastfeed, some people say it makes them uncomfortable, they don't like it," mother Mary Davis said.
The women plan to file discrimination charges.
Minnesota statute allows a mother to breastfeed in any location, public or private.
