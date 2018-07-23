Breastfeeding moms stage nurse-in protest

Mothers in Minnesota took a seat to support breastfeeding mothers.They held a nurse-in at the Mora Aquatic Center on Saturday.Stephanie Buchanan and Mary Davis say they were at the public pool on Wednesday, breastfeeding their babies, when another guest asked them to cover up.Then a staff member asked if they could be more discreet or breastfeed in the locker area.The women refused, but eventually left when a police officer was called."People have no problem seeing puppies feed from their mama and it's so cute, but then the minute a mom starts to breastfeed, some people say it makes them uncomfortable, they don't like it," mother Mary Davis said.The women plan to file discrimination charges.Minnesota statute allows a mother to breastfeed in any location, public or private.------