Family goes viral for 'Push It' acapella in the delivery room

Family goes viral for 'Push It' acapella in the delivery room. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 3, 2019.

Most women probably wouldn't take kindly to members of their family breaking into a full acapella rendition of a hit 80s song, minutes before they give birth.

However, Jordan Houston is not most women. In fact, the lifelong performer says she needed a bit of musical encouragement.

Just 10 minutes before their new daughter came into the world, Jordan and her husband broke into an impromptu version of Salt-N-Pepa's classic "Push It."

The couple, who actually met on stage years ago, says the now viral video happened naturally after Jordan's sister tried to cheer her on during labor.

The video has been viewed more than eight million times since little Alaya was born.

The new parents say they hope their daughter inherits their musical gene and sense of humor.

