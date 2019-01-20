Idaho mother warning others after sippy cup explodes

A mom from Idaho is on a mission to recall the sippy cup brand she says blew up in her face.Dzevada Becirovic says she was pouring milk into her son's favorite cup, a Nuby no-spill insulated light up sippy, when the lithium-ion battery inside exploded.She was taken to the hospital and treated for chemical exposure to her lungs and face."If it had been in his hands, I really don't even want to imagine what would have happened. If it choked me up that bad and burnt me, it could have taken a limb off of a child that little," Becirovic says.Now, she wants the cup recalled.An attorney for Luv N Care, Nuby's parent company, says the company does not believe an explosion could have happened if the cup was being used properly.While the company investigates what happened, officials there say they are confident their product is safe.But Dzevada insists she didn't do anything unusual with the cup and had been hand-washing it.She says she's alarmed the company isn't taking the issue seriously.------