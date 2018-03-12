SANCTUARY CITIES

Lawmakers rally for family seeking sanctuary in North Philadelphia church

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Mexican family facing the threat of deportation got some high profile support Monday.

Pennsylvania Congressman Bob Brady was among a group of elected leaders who visited Carmela Hernandez and her children today.

The family has been living in sanctuary at the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia.

The Congressman said he'll introduce what's called a private bill with the hopes of getting immigration authorities to re-evaluate the Hernandez' case and let the family stay.

However, Brady said such bills are very difficult to pass.

