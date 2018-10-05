Louisiana fire department celebrates baby boom with adorable photos.

A fire department in Louisiana is celebrating a baby boom.Crew members from the Zachary Fire Department gave birth to seven children in 11 months.The "mini fire crew" was welcomed to the family through a series of adorable photos. Including, a photo of the infants lying on their dads' firefighter jackets, and a shot of the proud new dads holding their offspring in front of a fire truck.The fire department took to Facebook to announce the new arrivals, and welcome Harper, Harrison, Luke, Gavin, Sydney, Heidi and Cullyn to the force.------