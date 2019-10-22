Merrymead Farm's Harvest Days takes the Halloween fun to the farm

For more than 35 years Harvest Days have been a tradition at Merrymead Farm
in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Their 5-acre corn maze is one of the top attractions of its kind in the area and there is a smaller cornstalk tunnel for the little kids. The scratch bakery is in high demand during heir harvest days when they are cranking out homemade apple cider donuts and other baked goods. The ice cream is made on site with a special blend of cream using the milk from cows on their dairy farm. The farm has been owned by the same family for more than 100 years and they have become a gathering place for the community - especially on Harvest Days.
Harvest Days run through Oct. 27 and the moonlight maze runs through Nov. 2.Merrymead Farm | Facebook | Instagram
2222 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446
