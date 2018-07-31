Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later

FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman who vanished as a baby 24 years ago discovers her true identity

A baby girl who went missing in 1994 has been found alive. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona (WPVI) --
A nearly 24-year-old mystery involving a baby who disappeared has finally been solved.

KTRK-TV reports, Aleacia Stancil was nine months old when she disappeared in Arizona in 1994.

Her mother was a drug user and prostitute and said she gave her daughter to a friend for a few days to clear her head.

The baby disappeared and the mom was murdered that same year.
Stancil recently checked herself into a hospital but couldn't give information about herself.

A nurse went online and found an age progression photo of the missing girl and a DNA test later confirmed her identity.

Stancil had been adopted and now goes by a different name.

She was reunited with her biological grandmother and is now reconnecting with her family.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
