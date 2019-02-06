FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the mother in New Jersey who went into labor while she was home alone.

By
DUNELLEN, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A mother in New Jersey went into labor while she was home alone and ended up delivering her baby girl all by herself.

"It maybe took a minute," Melissa Dawson said Tuesday.

Her water broke and within 10 minutes, her second daughter was born. It was a much easier labor than the 43 hours with her first child.

But this time, around Dawson wasn't at the hospital. She was home in Dunellen last Thursday, all alone.

Her husband was dropping off their 2-year-old at the in-law's house, getting ready for the new arrival. But that new arrival didn't give a whole lot of warning.

Dawson says after three sharp pains, her baby bungeed out onto the carpeted floor of her bedroom.
Her husband was able to get police and paramedics to the house as he raced back home.

Both Dawson and the baby were checked out at the hospital and sent home two days later.

"She's stronger than I could have ever imagined, this whole experience taught me to love, respect and cherish my wife, so it's beautiful," Greg Dawson said.

The baby was named Bria Belle, which means strong beauty. Both baby and mom personify those qualities.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthbabybaby deliveryparentingnew jersey newsDunellenMiddlesex County
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: Philadelphia Auto Show, Polar Bear Plunge, and Groundhog Day
Ohio father builds wheelchair accessible igloo for daughter
Weekend Action: Mount Holly Fire & Ice, New Hope Winter Fest and Jurassic Quest
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Police: Bus driver caught watching porn in front of students
DA: Man fed child crystal meth; left kids in truck with gun
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Ocean City Dunkin' worker tests positive for hepatitis A
Lafayette College warning about contagious stomach bug
Boy who fell through ice while chasing after basketball dies
76ers get Tobias Harris from Clippers in 6-player deal
Show More
Bucks County boxer fighting for 'Dreamers'
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late Today
More News