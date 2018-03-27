FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates

(Shutterstock)

HOG MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WPVI) --
A Georgia mom taught her son a lesson in humility after she caught him making fun of his classmates for wearing clothes bought at Goodwill.

WLS-TV reports, Cierra Brittany Forney wrote in a Facebook post that her 13-year-old son "had been acting a little... entitled." She explained that he had been "acting like he's too good to shop at Wal-Mart" and was making "snarky comments" about kids at school who shop at Goodwill.

"I don't tolerate that," Forney wrote alongside of a photo of her son as he shopped in a thrift store.

Forney said she made her son take his own $20 to Goodwill to buy clothes to wear for the entire week of school. She said he wasn't happy and shed a few tears, but believes he'll look back on this day and laugh.
The mom's tough-love post has more than 587,000 likes and has been shared more than 220,000 times on Facebook.

"I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there!" Forney wrote. "Side note, I love the Goodwill!"


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentinggoodwillu.s. & worldviralGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News