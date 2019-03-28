New study says timeouts can help make kids happier if done correctly

When it comes to disciplining children, timeouts are a time-honored parenting method.Yet some have questioned whether they can be harmful to a child's mental health.But a new study might ease some of those concerns.According to the University of Sydney in Australia, time-outs are not only effective, but they could also make kids happier if done correctly.The child behaviorists looked at children ages two to eight, including some who had experienced trauma in the past.They found timeouts had a positive influence on their subjects when certain guidelines were followed.That includes making sure the child isn't totally isolated, as in the parent is still close by.Next, they say parents should be specific about the behavior they want changed.Finally, researchers stress a child should always be welcomed out of timeout with affection and love.-----