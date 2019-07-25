Family & Parenting

Pampers releasing line of 'smart diapers'

It's the new baby gear that parents either always -- or never -- needed.

Pampers is releasing a so-called "smart diaper" this fall.

It has an activity sensor that alerts parents when their little one needs a diaper change.

The Lumi line also comes with a baby monitor, an app, and that sensor also tracks sleep patterns.

Social media has had many reactions to the diapers.

"Seriously?" and "You have got to be kidding" seem to be the main reactions, along with many eye-rolls.

Some parents, however, are totally on board, especially for the overnights.
