Parents share story of baby's speedy delivery in family car

Brett and Stephanie Matthews are proud parents of a new daughter, and they will forever remember every detail about how their baby was born in the family car.Baby Saige is home from the hospital with her big brother and sister, and her proud parents will tell you the ride home was A LOT easier than the ride there."It just kind of surprised us how fast things escalated," Brett said.Stephanie's contractions started around midnight Friday in their Cape May home and they called a relative to watch their other children."I started to realize that this was happening fast and my contractions were intensifying," Stephanie said.And so the Matthews began the 30 minute ride to the hospital in Somers Point. At first they were pretty calm, but they quickly realized they weren't going to make it in time."She was telling me we gotta get there, we gotta get there," Brett said. "At one point I was going about 95 mph.""I said, 'Brett I have to push.' And he was like 'NO,'" said Stephanie.When they got to Shore Medical Center, Brett ran in and saw a security guard with a wheelchair."And I'm like, 'No, no, no. Listen, we need a doctor! The baby's coming right now in the car," he said."He hopped out and I assume he was running around like a crazy person telling, 'My wife is having a baby!' And when he came back she was about halfway out at that point," Stephanie said.Brett made it back to the car in time to catch the baby in the front seat. A doctor finished delivering Saige, a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces.Now the Matthews family is home, grateful and with a sense of humor."My sister in law made us this shirt that says, 'Hi my name is Saige but my friends call me Subaru because I was born in my mom's car.'"-----