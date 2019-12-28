Retiring firefighter gets surprise as he signs off for last time in New Jersey

JOINT BASE MAGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A long-time firefighter from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey wrapped up 29 years of service with a surprise on his final sign-off.Assistant Chief Jeff Lutz retired on Christmas Day, but his son Christopher made it even more memorable.As Lutz went to do his final radio sign-off, there was an unexpected voice on the other end of the call."Chief two safety signing off for the last time," Lutz said into the radio.As it turns out, the voice he heard in response was that of his son Christopher."Chief two, on behalf of Joint Base MDL emergency services, we thank you, Jeffery Lutz, for your 29 years of service. May you have a happy, healthy retirement," he said. "Love you dad. Central out."Christopher, who works at the same fire station personally handled his dad's sign-off.It was an emotional moment for everyone.Afterward, fire trucks gave Assistant Chief Lutz a VIP escort as he headed home.