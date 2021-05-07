Top 6 places to celebrate Mother's Day in Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother's Day is Sunday, and whether you have a whole bunch of kids or some pets to take a break from, we want to celebrate YOU!!! Here are some great ideas for recognizing moms of all kinds.At the Sofitel in Center City, there is. They are offering a family style 13-course brunch with a glass of champagne included for each person. Not that you will still be hungry, but there is a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar with so many ingredients, it is almost like another meal.Brunch is in full bloom atin Ardmore for their very first Mother's Day. The food is as beautiful as the décor here and you can wash it all down with a handcrafted cocktail, like their frothy Espresso Martini.Atin Old City, they are bringing it Spanish style on their brunch menu with the help of, well, me! I showed them the best way to make a mimosa, and by that I mean just pouring champagne into a glass without orange juice. They have some savory dishes to choose from like the flatbread topped with chorizo, egg, béchamel, and mushrooms, and the sweetest fig French toast that they let me decorate myself.in Ardmore is offering three brunch courses and dinner specials too. It is all about exceptional service here, and we have to be honest, there is nothing quite like a perfectly cooked steak and eggs.in South Kensington is offering three spring themed cocktail classes in their outdoor garden space. Mom can experiment with gin and get a lesson in mixology, and she gets to drink her work when she is all finished.I'm always impressed within Old City and I almost have no words for their special dinner menu... I said almost. The lobster ravioli was rich but light at the same time, filled with chunks of lobster and topped with sweet shrimp. And that zucchini crab cake, please just order it. It might be my favorite dish in the entire city of Philadelphia, and that speaks volumes.