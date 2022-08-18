Delaware County activists say police, borough not being transparent in death of Fanta Bility

Fanta Bility was shot and killed by police back on August 27, 2021.

Community activists say the borough isn't being transparent when it comes to the investigation. Activists held a press conference to address their concerns Thursday morning in front of Sharon Hill Borough Hall.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A council meeting is set for Thursday night in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania -- it's the first meeting since the borough released a heavily redacted report on the death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility.

Community activists say the borough isn't being transparent when it comes to the investigation. Activists held a press conference to address their concerns Thursday morning in front of Sharon Hill Borough Hall.

"It seems like we're here with more questions than we have answers," said Malcolm Yates of the Delaware County Black Caucus.

Fanta Bility was shot and killed by police back on August 27, 2021.

SEE ALSO: 'I just want truth': Questions raised about redacted report in police shooting death of Fanta Bility

"That child was shot by a police officer and Sharon Hill borough will not come clean," said Alascal Wisner, the executive director of the Minority Center for Participation and Empowerment.

To the community activists, coming clean would mean releasing a full report of what happened that night when three officers who heard gunshots fired into the crowd after an Academy Park High School football game.

SEE ALSO: Law firm releases heavily redacted report in police shooting death of Fanta Bility

The young girl was hit by the gunfire. Activists thought details they were seeking would be in a report into the investigation, but that report released three weeks ago was about 85% redacted.

"We have asked for another report. The redacted report has no information," said NAACP Philadelphia Branch President Cathy Hicks.

Darby Area NAACP President Sheila Carter recently filed a Right to Know request to get more information on the report and on police policies.

"As of today, I have not received that information," said Carter.

An attorney for the Borough of Sharon Hill previously stated that an unredacted report couldn't be released because it may impact the criminal and civil cases against the officers who were all fired.

Activists say that shouldn't stop the borough from releasing information on active shooter policies that existed before Fanta Bility was killed.

SEE ALSO: 3 Sharon Hill police officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

"How come Sharon Hill Borough will not share that information with us? Either no policies and procedures are in place, or something in that report is holding them back from sharing that information with us," said Carter.

Carter and others also want to know if there are any updated policies and training.

"What new training has taken place for these officers since last August if any?" asked Maleata Ragin of the United Coalition for Fanta Bility.

The concept of police training is one with which Carter is familiar since she served eight years as a patrol officer for Darby Township.

"We were all trained by the same police academy," Carter said.

Now on the opposite side, she's demanding more information about the death of Fanta Bility

"We cannot allow her death to be in vain," said Hicks.

The United Coalition for Fanta Bility is pushing to get the Department of Justice involved in this investigation.

Action News reached out to the police chief and the attorney representing the borough but neither responded.