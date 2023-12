Suspect sought after man shot, killed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot to death in a home in West Philadelphia.

Police are currently looking for a man who was seen fleeing the crime scene.

The shooting happened on North Farson Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 41-year-old victim was shot in the face.

He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The motive is still being determined.