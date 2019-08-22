Amazon selling polo shirt bodysuits for men

Women can tell you bodysuits are very versatile.They keep the clothing lines neat, no awkward and bulky tucking.And now men can enjoy this wardrobe staple as well.News of the men's collared one-piece bodysuit with snaps is making the rounds on social media.Besides the sleek look, some say it could eliminate that awkward space between shirt and pants that often happens when some people bend down to get something or stretch in such a way.It runs for about $13 on Amazon.It looks like any other polo, but surprise, it's a bodysuit.