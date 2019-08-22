Style & Fashion

Amazon selling polo shirt bodysuits for men

Women can tell you bodysuits are very versatile.

They keep the clothing lines neat, no awkward and bulky tucking.

And now men can enjoy this wardrobe staple as well.

News of the men's collared one-piece bodysuit with snaps is making the rounds on social media.

Besides the sleek look, some say it could eliminate that awkward space between shirt and pants that often happens when some people bend down to get something or stretch in such a way.

It runs for about $13 on Amazon.

It looks like any other polo, but surprise, it's a bodysuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionamazonclothingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for teen suspect, 7 others after sisters stabbed
Man accused of burning, suffocating girl, 2, in NJ
Large plume of smoke rises from fire in SW Philly
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Man killed in industrial accident in Reading
Show More
Man charged in death of co-worker killed during lunch break
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Off-road vehicles destroy 400 trees planted by teens
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
Google: Thousands passwords still used after data breach
More TOP STORIES News