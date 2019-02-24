OSCARS

Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from awards season 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Hollywood pulled out all the stops glamming up for awards shows this year. Take a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet looks from the Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG Awards and other shows. (AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Hollywood pulled out all the stops glamming up for awards shows this year. Take a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet looks from the Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG Awards and other shows.

Rich jewel tones were a big red carpet trend this year. At the Golden Globes, Lupita Nyong'o stunned in an indigo sculpted Calvin Klein gown and $40 Aldo shoes. Nicole Kidman was poetry in motion in her oxblood Michael Kors gown, and Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in an emerald Elie Saab. At the SAG Awards, Mahershala Ali rocked a ruby Zegna tux.

Black and white color blocking was also popular. Charlize Theron wore an haute couture Dior halter gown with bow detailing, and Julia Roberts was pure perfection in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. Rami Malek also rocked color-blocked Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs, wearing a black-on-black bowtie and shirt topped with a slim white suit.

Lady Gaga was also memorable on the Golden Globes red carpet with a voluminous lilac Christian Dior haute couture gown with detachable puff sleeves.

Michelle Yoh didn't disappoint at the BAFTAs in a Victorian-inspired Elie Saab gown, and Margot Robbie dazzled in a Chanel couture jeweled gown. Timothee Chalamet, meanwhile, wore a silk-on-silk jacket with a matching shirt, cropped black pants and biker boots.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionOscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashioncelebrityhollywoodlady gagaSAG awardsgrammy award
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
What's next for Glenn Close after the Oscars?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Show More
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
More News