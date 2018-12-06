Italian fashion brand Moncler unveils puffer coat evening gowns

It's a possible solution for anyone who has struggled to decide between function and fashion in the dead of winter.It's the puffer coat evening gown.Italian fashion brand Moncler combined the warmth of their famous down jackets with the elegance of a floor-length dress.But the collection doesn't stop at cinch-waisted ski-gowns. There are also capes with holes for your hands, vests to layer and full-sleeve puffer gloves.However, you should know it's not cheap to look like you're wearing a high-fashion sleeping bag.The collection starts at $1,500 and goes all the way up to $2,700.------