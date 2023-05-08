This company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch all 10 'Fast and the Furious' films. Here's why

How does earning $1,000 to binge watch all the "Fast and the Furious" films sound? If you're in, here's where you can sign up.

What's the job? Track damages from every car crash that occurs in each film

LOS ANGELES -- How does earning $1,000 to binge watch movies sound? A financial website is offering the prize to one person who can devote two weeks to viewing more than 20 hours of the "Fast and the Furious" film saga.

FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, is seeking a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" to watch all 10 movies of the global action franchise starring Vin Diesel, which released its first installment in 2001.

"F9: The Fast Saga," the franchise's ninth installment, raked in over $400 million after its release in 2021.

The claims adjuster's mission: track damages from every car crash that occurs in each film, including the upcoming "Fast X," which debuts May 19. The contest winner will be tasked with noting every car crash that results in damage, the extent of the damage and what cars are involved.

"As a bonus, you'll get a healthy education about the value of family," the company said in a news release, with a nod to the franchise's well-known theme.

FinanceBuzz also wants to know if the number of on-screen wrecks has increased or declined over the series' history, according to the release.

The website intends to use the claims adjuster's findings to estimate the insurance impact of the global billion-dollar franchise's reckless driving, according to the job description. The company says it will also include the winner's notes in an upcoming story.

To qualify for the job, the successful applicant must be able to rent or stream movies at home and watch "Fast X" in a movie theater.

US-based applicants can apply by May 19, and the winner will find out by May 26, FinanceBuzz announced.

