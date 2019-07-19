Fast-moving fire damages row home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Everyone made it out safely after fire burned through a home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities say the fire broke out at the corner of West 2nd and North DuPont Streets, at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first and second floor of the home.

The fire was placed under control just after 1:00 a.m., but not before it caused significant damage inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
