Police identify mother, child killed in crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a mother and child that was killed during a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday morning.Officials say 34-year-old Amber Shanta Brown and 11-year-old Tai-rhey Brown were killed in the incident near Adams Avenue just after midnight.The mother and son were from the 3300 block of North 18th Street.A 57-year-old man and two teens, ages 13 and 15, were also involved in the crash.Those three victims are currently listed in critical condition, officials say.Officials say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe lost control, crashed into several utility poles, and then went airborne, hitting an overhead PennDOT sign.Police say all five individuals were in the SUV at the time of the crash.Police say the SUV hit two other cars injuring both drivers. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Several lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard remain closed.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.