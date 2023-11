The driver appears to have lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree near Bartram and Essington avenues in Southwest Philadelphia

Driver killed after losing control, crashing vehicle into tree in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Bartram and Essington avenues.

The driver appears to have lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound side of Bartram is closed and traffic delays are expected in the area

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.