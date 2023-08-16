Philadelphia police release further information on fatal officer-involved shooting of man with knife

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly lunged at Philadelphia police officers on Monday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officials have released further information regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Monday.

Officials say the incident began at approximately 12:30 p.m. and involved two Philadelphia police officers.

Authorities only refer to the officers involved in the incident as Officer 1 and his partner, Officer A.

According to police, both officers were in full uniform and operating a marked police car in the area of B Street near Westmoreland when they observed a Toyota Corolla with a Pa. tag driving erratically.

Officer A went over the police radio and asked if there were any priority assignments involving a Toyota sedan.

The officers followed the vehicle as it turned on Westmoreland, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.

Officials say at that point, the Toyota continued the wrong way down East Willard Street, which is one-way.

The vehicle pulled into a parking spot mid-block, at which point police say Officer 1 and Officer A got out of their patrol car.

Authorities said Officer A, who was driving the patrol car, approached the Toyota's passenger side window. Officer 1 approached the driver's side window.

Officer A attempted to open the passenger side door and as he did so, Officer 1 was approaching the driver's side door.

Police say Officer A alerted Officer 1 that the man inside the Toyota had a weapon.

As the man turned to Officer 1, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times into the vehicle, fatally wounding the man in the car.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the man as 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Officials say two knives were observed inside the vehicle, which has been towed to a police garage.

Both officers wore body cameras during the incident.

Officer 1 is a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is assigned to the 24th District. Officials say he was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer Involved Shooting Investigations.

"The decision to utilize deadly force is one of the most difficult and far-reaching decisions that an officer will ever face," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "As with all officer-involved shootings, a full and thorough investigation will be conducted through the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit. The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present."

Officers also noted that on Monday, preliminary information indicated the driver was outside of his vehicle during the shooting. Now officials say evidence indicates the man was inside his vehicle.

Investigators also noted that Officer A did not discharge a firearm during the incident.