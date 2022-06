PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in West Philadelphia.The incident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street.Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was found face down with a gunshot wound to his chest.The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.