3 dead after vehicle veers off road in Upper Saucon Township

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4400 block of Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.Police said the vehicle the victims were traveling in veered off the road and hit a tree.All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Their names have not been released.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said autopsies will be performed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.The crash remains under investigation.