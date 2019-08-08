Fatalities reported after small plane crash in Upper Moreland Twp., Montgomery County

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fatalities have been reported after a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Authorities said all of the people on board the aircraft were killed. However, the number of people who died has not been released.

No one on the ground was injured.

A 911 call came in around 6:20 a.m. Thursday following the crash on the 4200 block of Thistlewood Road.



The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

When the plane reached about seven miles north of the airport, the pilot radioed an air emergency.

Authorities say the plane went down a short time later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper moreland townshipplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Man dies after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia
2 hospitalized following crash involving bus in Center City
Show More
3 children dead after fire rips through Delaware home
NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in NJ
Museum helps immigrants prepare for citizenship
AccuWeather: Still Warm & Humid
Barnegat Twp. mayor speaks out against new LGBT education law
More TOP STORIES News