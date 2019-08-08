Fatalities reported after small plane crash in Upper Moreland Twp., Montgomery County

BREAKING: Plane crash near 4200 block of Thistlewood Rd. in Hatboro. Plane apparently crashed in wooded area behind houses. Resident showed me this pic. Shows part of smashed shed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/jsC2GC1Qqy — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fatalities have been reported after a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.Authorities said all of the people on board the aircraft were killed. However, the number of people who died has not been released.No one on the ground was injured.A 911 call came in around 6:20 a.m. Thursday following the crash on the 4200 block of Thistlewood Road.The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.When the plane reached about seven miles north of the airport, the pilot radioed an air emergency.Authorities say the plane went down a short time later.