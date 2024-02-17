The judge described Karels' actions as 'sickening' and 'despicable'

Illinois father sentenced to life for drowning his 3 kids: 'If I can't have them, neither can you'

Jason Karels has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his three young children, found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his three young children, found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his three young children, found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his three young children, found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. -- An Illinois father was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday for murdering his three children in 2022.

Jason Karels pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to the murders in December, according to the Lake County (IL) State's Attorney's Office.

Statements from the children's family were read in court, describing them as innocent young lives who did not deserve what Karels did to them.

RELATED | Mother of 3 kids killed in Round Lake Beach home speaks out, 'My children were amazing'

Judge Booras accepted the negotiated sentencing and described Karels' actions as "sickening" and "despicable."

Prosecutors said he drowned the children - ages 2, 3 and 5 - in June of 2022. Their mother found the bodies at Karels' Round Lake Beach home.

Officers said Karels wrote a note reading, "If I can't have them, neither can you."

Chief of the Domestic Violence Division Eric Kalata described Karels' actions as "brutal, evil, and sinister."

Karels had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders before changing his plea.

ALSO SEE: Pennsylvania mom sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in strangulation death of son