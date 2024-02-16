Horsham mom to be sentenced after being found guilty in strangulation death of son

Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham, strangled her 11-year-old son Matthew in their home last April.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County mother will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder of her 11-year-old son.

Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham, strangled her 11-year-old son Matthew Whitehead in their home last April.

Police were called to the family's home in the 500 block of Privet Road after the boy's father found him dead.

Investigators say Dirienzo-Whitehead drove the family's SUV onto the beach at the Jersey Shore after the murder.

She drove the vehicle into the ocean off Beach Avenue and once the vehicle could no longer be driven she walked to Wildwood Crest. That's where DiRienzo-Whitehead was taken into custody.

She confessed and told police she did not want her son to grow up with the family's financial problems so she strangled him with her husband's belt as he slept.

She tried asserting an insanity defense in the non-jury trial.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday morning. Dirienzo-Whitehead is facing life in prison.

Victim impact statements will be read in court.