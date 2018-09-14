FBI investigating serial armed robberies in Philly and Cheltenham

The FBI is now involved in the investigation into nine recent armed robberies at businesses in Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township.Authorities say in the last four weeks, two armed men seen in these surveillance images have walked in, pointed a gun and demanded money.Most of the hold-ups have happened at Rite Aid locations, including one today at the store on West Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park.Family Dollar stores, Metro P-C-S, Pizza Hut and Little Caesar's in both Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township have also been targets.------