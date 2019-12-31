FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A reward is being offered for information leading to a suspect who robbed a bank in Center City Saturday Morning.

The FBI released photos of a man they say robbed the Santander Bank branch on the 1600 block of Walnut Street.

The man reportedly handed the teller a note then grabbed some cash and ran off.

Police said while the video does not show a weapon, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
