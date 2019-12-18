FedEx driver shot in Philadelphia; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a FedEx driver was shot on Tuesday night.It happened around 7:10 p.m.Police say they found the FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach on the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue in the city's Lawndale section. The location where the victim was shot remains unclear.Police say the driver drove to a nearby ACME to get help after being shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting occurred during a robbery attempt.Action News has learned a second gunshot victim was located nearby who may be a suspect in this shooting.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.