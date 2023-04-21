WATCH LIVE

FedEx truck shot up in Lawncrest; bullets barely miss driver

Three of the four bullets that hit the truck went right through the windshield.

Friday, April 21, 2023 9:08AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a large group of teenagers shot up a FedEx delivery truck in Lawncrest on Thursday night.

Investigators say 911 calls came pouring in after at least 11 shots were fired around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Van Kirk Street.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a group of about 15 to 20 juveniles, roughly 15 or 16 years old, who appeared to be firing directly at the FedEx truck.

The truck was hit four times, and an unattended car parked nearby was also struck at least three times.

The FedEx driver was shaken up, but not hurt.

"It's amazing that this 39-year-old FedEx driver wasn't struck by gunfire, because three of the four bullets went through the front windshield and clearly two of those bullets went through at the driver position," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

There are outward-facing cameras on the FedEx truck, so police are hoping the footage will help them track down the suspects.

