2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden commits to picking a female VP; Bernie Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Biden said he will pick a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination this year.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet--my administration will look like the country. I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," Biden said during Sunday night's Democratic debate on CNN. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

Sanders said he would pick a female vice president "in all likelihood."

He added: "To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction."

Neither candidate spoke in further detail about who he would pick as his running mate.

Also Sunday night, Biden repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

Both he and Sanders have been under pressure to consider a woman or person of color as a running mate as the once-historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates has dwindled to two white men.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News