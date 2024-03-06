Molly Ringwald brings compassion, friendship to 'FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans'

'FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans' airs Wednesday night on FX and streams Thursday on Hulu.

There is a brand new episode of "FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans"Wednesday night on FX.

In the rise and fall of Truman Capote, very few friends are with him to the very end. That's where actress Molly Ringwald's character comes in with compassion.

"From what I understood from everybody that I talked to, they really said that it really was kind of like an unconditional love that she had for him," she said.

Ringwald rose to fame in her teenage years in epic '80s films "The Breakfast Club," "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles."

She said "FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans" feels full circle, with a connection that dates back to the very early days of her career.

"The first project that I ever did, the first time I was ever on stage - which is three and a half - I was in a play that was based on a Truman Capote story called 'The Grace Harp'," she said. "There's really no writer that I felt so connected to for such a long time."

In the show, she's part of an ensemble cast of powerhouse women, from Demi Moore to Diane Lane to Naomi Watts - and the list goes on.

"It's incredibly satisfying because you know, we are all women who have these long careers and we're working in a business that loves to sort of throw people away or just sort of say, Okay, you're done. You're over 25," said Ringwald. "And when something like this does as well as it does, I think it just opens up a whole other world for women and I'm thrilled."

"FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans" airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on FX and streams Thursday on Hulu.

