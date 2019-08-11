Fight between 100 to 150 people erupts at a West Philadelphia park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large fight broke out at between 100 to 150 people at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia Saturday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Larchwood Avenue.Police called for a rapid response to help control the crowd.A staging area has been set up at 52nd and Pine streets.So far, no word on what caused the big fight.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.