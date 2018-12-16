Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards

A video of a melee at the Trocadero Saturday night during the Philly Hip Hop Awards has gone viral.

Organizers said they were celebrating urban artist for the 8th year when suddenly chaos erupted inside of the venue at 10th and Arch streets.

"As it was breaking out, I was like oh my God not now because it was going really well," said Markee Terry. "The event was going really well."

Witnesses said the brawl spilled out onto Arch Street, where people later heard gunshots.

"Everybody pushed. We all fell over the gate," said witness Thomas Blackwell. "We went back inside to help those who were seriously injured and couldn't walk outside. It was crazy.

Police confirmed there was a brawl but said they are not looking for a shooter.

