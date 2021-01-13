Fight may have led to deadly shooting in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight in South Philadelphia may have led to a double shooting that killed a man, police said.It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of South 7th Street.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said real-time police cameras on the block recorded a physical altercation between a couple and another group prior to the shooting."This may have been a fight that escalated into this double shooting homicide," Small said.Police responded to the scene after receiving numerous calls of a shooting.Arriving officers found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the head and back unresponsive on the street.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.While investigating the scene, police were told a 43-year-old woman arrived on her own at another hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot. She said she was shot on the same location as the man. She is listed in stable condition."We realized the male who got shot and killed and the female who was shot in the foot, they lived together. We believe they are boyfriend and girlfriend. They only live two blocks away from where this double shooting homicide took place," Small said.Police said 18 shots were fired.Investigators are reviewing the real-time police cameras and private business surveillance video in the area in hopes of getting a description of the suspect.