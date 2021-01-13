homicide

Fight may have led to deadly shooting in South Philadelphia: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight in South Philadelphia may have led to a double shooting that killed a man, police said.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of South 7th Street.


Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said real-time police cameras on the block recorded a physical altercation between a couple and another group prior to the shooting.

"This may have been a fight that escalated into this double shooting homicide," Small said.

Police responded to the scene after receiving numerous calls of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the head and back unresponsive on the street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.


While investigating the scene, police were told a 43-year-old woman arrived on her own at another hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot. She said she was shot on the same location as the man. She is listed in stable condition.

"We realized the male who got shot and killed and the female who was shot in the foot, they lived together. We believe they are boyfriend and girlfriend. They only live two blocks away from where this double shooting homicide took place," Small said.

Police said 18 shots were fired.

Investigators are reviewing the real-time police cameras and private business surveillance video in the area in hopes of getting a description of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiadeadly shootingfighthomicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
1 killed, 1 critical in separate West Philly shootings hours apart
Man killed on Mayfair block where he recently lived: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police
Mega Millions soars to $750M, no winner Tuesday
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
7 SEPTA officers under investigation after attending Trump rally
New NJ vaccination site opens as tri-state area ramps up rollout
Show More
AccuWeather: A Couple Bright And Mild Afternoons
Rep. Dean named impeachment manager; Rep. Fitzpatrick introduces resolution to censure Trump
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
Flyers Preview: Philly counting on Carter Hart to lead them to Cup
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
More TOP STORIES News