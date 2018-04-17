PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS extends 2018 tax deadline to Wednesday April 18

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline for federal taxes one day to April 18, 2018, following a failure with the agency's website. The IRS said taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive the extension.

"This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers," said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter in a press release. "The IRS appreciates everyone's patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters in New Hampshire that the IRS website crashed due to "a high volume technical issue." It is unclear how many people were impacted by Tuesday's outage, but, according to ABC News, about 5 million tax returns were filed on the final day of tax season last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRS
PERSONAL FINANCE
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
New Jersey woman hits casino's largest online slots jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News