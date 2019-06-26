What's The Deal: Side hustles to supplement your income

It seems like 2019 is the year of the side hustl, with a growing number of people taking on extra jobs to pay for living expenses.
In a newly released report, we get new numbers on why people are working harder and longer hours than ever.
Almost half of Americans have another job to bring in extra cash, according to a recent survey by Bankrate. That includes both full-time and part-time workers.
The average side hustler brings in an extra $1,100 a month by working 12 hours a week.
Though many families rely on side hustles to make ends meet, the most common reason is disposable income, according to 34% surveyed. And 27% say the extra money is to boost their savings.
Millennials make up the bulk of the people who have side gigs.
Experts say whether you need to put in extra hours to pay for bills or pad your savings, finding a side gig has never been easier.
And it's not just about the extra cash. The survey found about 25% say they are more passionate about their side hustle than their main job or career.
As for what kinds of jobs are the most lucrative, the money blog Oberlo breaks down best side hustles.
On the list: freelance writer, blogger, Instagram influencer, virtual assistant, and dropshipping. That's where you sell products to customers without having to buy inventory.
Either way they have this advice, don't forget about your day job and make sure there are no conflicts of interest.
