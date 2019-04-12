taxes

When is Tax Day 2019? What to know about last day to file and pay taxes

Tax Day 2019 is back to Monday, April 15, for most of the country after last year's unusual scheduling situation that saw the tax filing deadline fall a full two days later due to the weekend and a holiday observed in the nation's capital.

In Maine and Massachusetts, however, the deadline is Wednesday, April 17, 2019, due to local holidays.

If you're still working to take care of filing and paying your state and federal taxes, you aren't alone. The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that 50 million Americans have yet to file. Here are some resources to help everything go a bit more smoothly:

Tax season terms that shouldn't scare you
EMBED More News Videos

If you're new to taxes, here are three terms that shouldn't scare you.



Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs

EMBED More News Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs.



How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeholidayirstaxesgovernment
RELATED
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
Pennsylvania sees online sales taxes soar after court ruling
It's Tax Day: We check in with last minute filers
IRS Stress? These Tax Day freebies, deals will relax you
Study: Unstable income linked to heart risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News