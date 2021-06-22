FYI Philly

Summer cocktails from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

By Timothy Walton
Summer cocktail recipes from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer cocktails are on the menu with our friends at Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Seasonal ingredients like pineapple, fresh berries and lemon spruce up our thsi week's selection.

Pineapple Gin Punch

Ingredients:
  • 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin
  • oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur
  • 4 oz pineapple juice
  • tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pinch allspice Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut
  • 1 pineapple wedge


Directions:
  • 1. Combine first five ingredients in a wineglass filled with ice; stir.
  • 2. Top with sparkling wine.
  • 3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.


French Margarita

Ingredients:
  • 1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver
  • 1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
  • oz Montezuma Triple Sec
  • 1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix


Directions:
  • 1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filed with ice.
  • 2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
  • 3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.
