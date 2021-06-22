Summer cocktails from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Seasonal ingredients like pineapple, fresh berries and lemon spruce up our thsi week's selection.
Pineapple Gin Punch
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin
- oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur
- 4 oz pineapple juice
- tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 pinch allspice Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut
- 1 pineapple wedge
Directions:
- 1. Combine first five ingredients in a wineglass filled with ice; stir.
- 2. Top with sparkling wine.
- 3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.
French Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver
- 1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
- oz Montezuma Triple Sec
- 1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix
Directions:
- 1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filed with ice.
- 2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
- 3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.