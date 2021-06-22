Summer cocktails from Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Pineapple Gin Punch

2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin

oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur

4 oz pineapple juice

tsp fresh lemon juice

1 pinch allspice Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut

1 pineapple wedge

1. Combine first five ingredients in a wineglass filled with ice; stir.

2. Top with sparkling wine.

3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.

French Margarita

1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver

1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

oz Montezuma Triple Sec

1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix

1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filed with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer cocktails are on the menu with our friends at Fine Wine and Good Spirits.Seasonal ingredients like pineapple, fresh berries and lemon spruce up our thsi week's selection.