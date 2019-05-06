Fire burns through Middletown Township building

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire crews are working to contain a blaze burning through a Delaware County building Monday morning
Firefighters are on the scene in the 200 block of West Forge Road in Middletown Township with a fire in a building.
Officials said the roof has collapsed and firefighters have taken a defensive mode fighting the fire from outside the building.
