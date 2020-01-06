Fire consumes garage, several cars in Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to contain a fire in Chadds Ford, Delaware County early Monday.

It started around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a home on the unit block of Summit Avenue.

Flames were seen shooting from the garage and quickly spread to a part of the home.

Several cars in the driveway were also badly damaged.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

There is no word on what might have caused the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News