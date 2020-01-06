Fire consumes garage, several cars in Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to contain a fire in Chadds Ford, Delaware County early Monday.It started around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a home on the unit block of Summit Avenue.Flames were seen shooting from the garage and quickly spread to a part of the home.Several cars in the driveway were also badly damaged.So far there are no reports of injuries.There is no word on what might have caused the blaze.