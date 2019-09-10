Fire damages Chester County tire garage

FRAZER, Pennsylvania -- Fire damaged a tire garage in Frazer, Chester County.

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the Baird and Rudolph Tire Company on the 100 block of Planebrook Road.

Heavy flames were tearing through the business by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews knocked down the blaze within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.
